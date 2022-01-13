Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

