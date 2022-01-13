Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

