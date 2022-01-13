Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.