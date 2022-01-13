CannabisCoin Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $19.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.