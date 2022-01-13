Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 14187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.
In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
