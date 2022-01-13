Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 14187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

