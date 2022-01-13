Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. Capgemini has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

