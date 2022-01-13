Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Edward Jones to Buy

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.46. 133,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

