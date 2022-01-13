Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Stock Price Down 41.7%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) traded down 41.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Carebook Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Carebook Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carebook Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.