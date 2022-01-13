Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $242.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,535. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

