Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) shares dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 804,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 339,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Cartier Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price objective for the company.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.