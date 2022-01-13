Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.73 on Monday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.