Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.12. 4,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,106,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
