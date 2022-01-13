Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.12. 4,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,106,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.