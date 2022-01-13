CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.73

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 4687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CBIZ by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

