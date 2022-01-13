Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce sales of $380.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.04 million to $396.60 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.00. 48,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,462. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

