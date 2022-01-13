CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $12,854.37 and approximately $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

