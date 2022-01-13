CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.