Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.40.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,469. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.32 billion and a PE ratio of 41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

