Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $506,862.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

