Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.28

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.28 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 54.66 ($0.74). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 54.66 ($0.74), with a volume of 2,442 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.40. The company has a market capitalization of £82.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

