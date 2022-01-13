Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

