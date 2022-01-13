ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 440,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,558. ChargePoint has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

