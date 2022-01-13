Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $30.57. Chegg shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 12,101 shares traded.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

