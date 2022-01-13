Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.36

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 2126086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

