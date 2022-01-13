Chia Network Price Tops $85.93 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.