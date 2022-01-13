Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

