China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 760.0% in December

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of China Feihe stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Get China Feihe alerts:

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.