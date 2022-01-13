China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Up 760.0% in December

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of China Feihe stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $32.25.
About China Feihe
