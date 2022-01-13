China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.70. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 5,171 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

