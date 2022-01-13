China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.19

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 26969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

