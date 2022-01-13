Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,554.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,711.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,772.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.