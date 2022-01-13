Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.30 million and the highest is $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.83. 258,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,794. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

