Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Down 0.9%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96). 1,910,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,280,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.99).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.38.

In other news, insider Tim Cruttenden purchased 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($12,208.70).

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

