CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,626 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after buying an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.