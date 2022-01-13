CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $118,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 131.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $70.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

