CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.23 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

