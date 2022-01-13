CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $14,865,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

ECL opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.