CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.02 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

