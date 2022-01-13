CIBC Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

