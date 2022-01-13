CIBC Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.34 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.07.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

