CIBC Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$61.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.44.

TSE:TSU opened at C$45.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.18. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$20.46 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.16.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

