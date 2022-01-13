CIBC Upgrades Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Outperform

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

INGXF stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

