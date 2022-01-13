Cigna (CI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently:

1/11/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $234.00 to $258.00.

1/6/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $236.00.

1/5/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00.

1/5/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00.

12/21/2021 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $248.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

12/20/2021 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $267.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

12/14/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

11/17/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.55. 1,136,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

