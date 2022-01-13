Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.