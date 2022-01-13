Cipher Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $30,519.50 and $896.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00393643 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.51 or 0.01278674 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

