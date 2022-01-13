Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

