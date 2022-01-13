Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

