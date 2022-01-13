Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 4.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Citigroup worth $1,311,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 980,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,673,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

