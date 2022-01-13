Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

NYSE:C traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 324,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,673,478. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

