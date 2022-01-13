Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,245,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,810,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $394,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,334,918. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64.

