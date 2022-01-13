Citigroup Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $92.50 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $99.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.14.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.80 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

