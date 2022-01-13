Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 92.5% in December

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Class Acceleration stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,971. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

